Satya Nadella hits out at ‘dominant’ Google during US antitrust case, says 'You can call it popular, but…'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified in an antitrust trial against Google, alleging that unfair tactics by Google led to its dominance as a search engine and hindered Microsoft's rival program, Bing.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified at the Google antitrust case brought on by the US Justice Department. US government is arguing that Google has used its search dominance to quash the competition and innovation that hurt the interests of consumers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message