Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has introduced Copilot for Gaming, an AI assistant aimed at improving the gaming experience. Announcing the feature on social media platform X, Nadella said, “With Copilot for Gaming, you can jump back into games faster, get real-time coaching, and stay connected... all on your own terms.”

A promotional video posted by Nadella demonstrated the AI assisting a user in downloadingAge of Empires IV using voice commands on a smartphone. The AI also provided guidance inMinecraft, suggesting the next move in a survival scenario and aiding in game strategy.

AI-driven gaming features The latest details were shared onThe Official Xbox Podcast, where Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar, joined Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation, to discuss AI-driven updates.

During the podcast, Kardar introduced Copilot for Gaming, which will soon be available as an early preview for Xbox Insiders on mobile. The AI assistant is designed to help players access their games faster, improve their skills, and connect with friends and gaming communities.

“Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck,” Kardar noted. “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.’”

Player control and efficiency Copilot for Gaming is based on three core principles: capability, adaptability, and personalisation. It assists in different ways, including personalised game recommendations, simplifying setup processes, and providing coaching. Players decide when and how to interact with the AI.

One focus of Copilot is time management. Kardar stated, “All of it is with one goal: to help you to get to play first.” Whether discovering new games or resuming an old favourite, the AI is designed to minimise delays.

Another feature previewed in the podcast is in-game assistance. Copilot was shown responding to natural language queries, offering strategic advice, and helping players navigate in-game challenges. Kardar said AI intervention would be non-intrusive, appearing only when required: “It’s not just about AI showing up to help you, it’s about AI showing up at the right moment.”

Copilot for Gaming will be shaped by player feedback, with Xbox Insiders getting the first opportunity to test and refine the feature before it expands to other devices.

In addition to the Copilot announcement, Jason Ronald shared that over 1,000 titles now support Xbox Play Anywhere. This feature allows players to access their games across Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, carrying over progress, achievements, and saves at no extra cost. Ronald stated that Xbox Play Anywhere-enabled games see 20 per cent more gameplay on average due to increased flexibility.