Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai: 22 top executives join AI advisory board in the US
Microsoft, Alphabet, OpenAI, Nvidia CEOs join US advisory board to advise on protecting critical infrastructure from AI threats. Board aims to prevent AI-related disruptions to national security and public safety.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and 18 other top executives have joined an advisory board in the US that will advise the federal government on how to protect critical infrastructure such as power grids, airports and transportation from the threat of artificial intelligence.