Microsoft, Alphabet, OpenAI, Nvidia CEOs join US advisory board to advise on protecting critical infrastructure from AI threats. Board aims to prevent AI-related disruptions to national security and public safety.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and 18 other top executives have joined an advisory board in the US that will advise the federal government on how to protect critical infrastructure such as power grids, airports and transportation from the threat of artificial intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board's mandate includes developing recommendations to “prevent and prepare for AI-related disruptions to critical services that impact national or economic security, public health, or safety". The new body is also tasked with helping DHS ‘stay ahead of evolving threats posed by hostile nation-state actors’.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, while speaking about the new board, said, “Artificial Intelligence is a transformative technology that can advance our national interests in unprecedented ways. At the same time, it presents real risks— risks that we can mitigate by adopting best practices and taking other studied, concrete actions," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is not a board that will be focused on theory, but rather practical solutions for the implementation of AI in our nation's daily life...It was very important to bring key developers of this extraordinary powerful tool" to the board." the DHS secretary added.

Who will be on the new AI advisory board? Apart from the aforementioned names, the AI advisory board will be graced by almost all the major players in the artificial intelligence industry, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.

Other members on the board include Deta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Occidental Petroleum Vicki Hollub, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. The star-studded AI advisory board will hold its first meeting in May, and it will have its planned future meeting every quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!