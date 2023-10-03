Satya Nadella's scathing statement at Google antitrust trial, 'Do you think Google will pay Apple if…'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified at the Google antitrust trial, blaming Google for unfair trade practices and claiming Apple uses Bing as a bargaining chip.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified at the Google antitrust trial being held at a Washington DC courtroom on Monday. During his testimony, Nadella blamed Google for using unfair trade practices to thwart smaller rivals by making deals with smartphone manufacturers. Moreover, Nadella also claimed that 'Kingmaker' Apple uses Microsoft's Bing as a bargaining chip to ‘bid up the price’ it receives from Google.