Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified at the Google antitrust trial, blaming Google for unfair trade practices and claiming Apple uses Bing as a bargaining chip.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified at the Google antitrust trial being held at a Washington DC courtroom on Monday. During his testimony, Nadella blamed Google for using unfair trade practices to thwart smaller rivals by making deals with smartphone manufacturers. Moreover, Nadella also claimed that 'Kingmaker' Apple uses Microsoft's Bing as a bargaining chip to ‘bid up the price’ it receives from Google. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his testimony at the Google antitrust trial, Nadella said “Do you think Google would continue to pay Apple if there was no search competition? Why would they do that?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Apple receives around $8 billion a year for allowing Google search as the default search engine on all its devices including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Google was first used as the default search engine in Apple's Safari browser back in 2002 and since then the deal has been revised many times. Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue while testifying at the same trial last week informed that the contract with Google was last extended in 2021, soon after the antitrust case by the Justice Department was filed.

During his testimony, the senior Apple executive had said, “I don't think there is anyone out there that is as good as Google in searching," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bing as default search engine on Safari would be a gamechanger: Nadella while launching a scathing attack on Google said (as quoted by Forbes) “The entire notion that users have choice, and they go from one website to another website … is completely bogus…Defaults is the only thing that matters in changing search behavior."

He added that distribution was the key to a search engine and his company was ready to pay Apple dearly if Bing would get the default status on iPhone and Macs, reported AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It would be a game changer (for Bing) to be a default on Safari," Nadella added.

