Save money on subscriptions with family plans—even if you aren’t family

Google One expands storage capacity for Photos, Gmail and Drive. Plans, ranging from 100 GB to 2 TB, can be shared with up to five other people. Family members don’t have access to each others’ files, but they can view how much storage space others are using. Members must live in the same country as the family manager and can’t have been in another family group within the past year. You must share the same payment method, and you have the option to share digital purchases. Create a family group at families.google.com and sign in with your Google account.

