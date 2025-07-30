Saving for new Apple device? The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost you THIS much

Amid the growing hype around Apple's upcoming launch of its iPhone 17 series mobile devices in India, we take a look at how much it would cost you to buy an iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or an iPhone 17 Pro.

Updated30 Jul 2025, 02:08 PM IST
The image, shared by reliable tipster Majin Bu on X, showcases the alleged rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro models encased in transparent covers.
The image, shared by reliable tipster Majin Bu on X, showcases the alleged rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro models encased in transparent covers. (X: Majin Bu)

The Apple iPhone 17 series is set to launch in India in just two months, and speculation over the new designs, cameras, features and variants of the flagship models have gained momentum.

So, ahead of the official launch, we bring you what the rumour mill suggests the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, will likely cost you.

An arm and a leg? How much could iPhone 17 series cost in India

  • iPhone 17 cost: The new iPhone 17 will be priced at 79,900 in India, it would be available in the United States for $799 and in Dubai for AED 2,934.
  • iPhone 17 Air price: Further, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to cost 89,900 in India, $899 in the US and leave your wallet lighter by by AED 3,799 in Dubai.
  • iPhone 17 Pro cost: Expected to launch for 1,45,990 in India, the device would be $1,199 in the US, and AED 4,403 in Dubai.
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max price: While the top billed iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to sell for for 1,64,990 in India, $2,300 in the US, and AED 7,074 in Dubai.

Apple's new iPhone 17 series: What we know so far…

  • As per multiple leaks and speculations ahead of the highly anticipated drop, Apple is planning two significant upgrades for the display of its flagship lineup in September 2025. 
  • Tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) leaked on Weibo, that the new lineup will feature even thinner bezels (the iPhone 16 series already had the thinnest ones yet), and introduce a new Dynamic Island interface, potentially incorporating the devices with iOS 26. 
  • Notably, Apple is replacing its ‘Plus’ variant for the new, thin and light ‘Air’ this year. 
  • Further, the iPhone 17 is expected to get the brand's “biggest” display upgrade in years — with the base variant set to see display size increase from 6.1 inches (iPhone 16) to 6.3 inches (iPhone 17).

  • Additionally, Apple is expected to improve the refresh rate from 60Hz to 90Hz on the base model, while retaining the 120Hz display exclusively for the Pro models. 
  • Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro variants could finally receive an anti-reflective coating on the Pro and Pro Max models, similar to the protection offered on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. 
  • The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in 6 different colours, including black, grey, silver, light blue, light green, and light purple. 
  • On the camera, a report by MacRumours suggested that the devices will get an upgraded telephoto lens capable of up to 8x optical zoom, a noticeable jump from the 5x zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro range.

