SBI down: Mobile banking, ATMs and more affected; here’s what the bank said…

The State Bank of India is facing a major outage, impacting fund transfers, mobile banking, and ATM services. SBI has acknowledged the issue and informed users that digital services will be unavailable from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on April 1, 2025.

Govind Choudhary
Updated1 Apr 2025, 03:16 PM IST
SBI down: The State Bank of India (SBI) is experiencing a significant outage, and several users across India are experiencing disruptions with fund transfers, mobile banking, ATM services and more.
SBI down: The State Bank of India (SBI) is experiencing a significant outage, and several users across India are experiencing disruptions with fund transfers, mobile banking, ATM services and more.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is experiencing a significant outage, and several users across India are experiencing disruptions with fund transfers, mobile banking, ATM services and more.

Reasons for SBI outage

SBI has acknowledged the issue. The bank said on its official X account, “Due to Annual Closing activities our digital Services will be unavailable to our esteemed customers between 01:00- pm to 4:00 pm (IST) on 01.04.2025. We request you to use UPI LIte and ATM for uninterrupted services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

How many users remain affected?

According to Downdetetor, a performance tracking website, the SBI services have been hit since 8:15 AM today (1 April 2025). Notably, the outage peaked between 11:45 AM and 12:30 PM, and over 850 users were facing disruption.

It is noteworthy that nearly 65 per cent of the SBI customers faced issues with mobile banking, around 31 per cent reported issues with transferring funds and nearly four per cent reported problems with the ATM services.

Here's what the NPCI said on the outage

Acknowledging the outage, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated on its official X account, “Today due to financial year closing, some of the banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal.”

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with memes about the SBI situation.

A user with the username said on X, “SBI is already facing microsoft outage since ages.”

Another X user shared a picture from the popular Bollywood movie Phir Hera Pheri and wrote, "It is the biggest IT outage in history," SBI employee: (implying laughter through the shared image).

Some users shared hilarious memes mocking the situation, while others expressed their fury and disappointment over the outage.

“Unable to access SBI's Yono app since morning. While I do understand the situation that it's start of new financial year, resulting in audits, etc. This is unacceptable for a bank that is literally the backbone of India's Banking System. HDFC and ICICI apps are working fine!” stated a user on X.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsSBI down: Mobile banking, ATMs and more affected; here’s what the bank said…
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 02:19 PM IST
