SBI warns customers of fake emails that look real: Here's what to do

The State Bank of India has alerted its customers about a possible scam. The bank revealed a tweet claiming that some fraudsters are sending emails that look similar to their official email.

The State Bank of India has also informed the customers about what to do if they come across such scams. In a tweet, the Bank states, “Our customers are receiving fake alert e-mails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such e-mails. We never ever send such mails."

The mails are designed to look like an official communication from the bank and customers have been asked to “Think Before You Click". The bank has also provided a link of the official Internet banking website in order to help existing customers.

What to know: Fraudsters are sending emails that appear to be from #SBI.



What to do: Report such scam emails to - https://t.co/6ovJsbzVJc



Our Internet Banking link - https://t.co/7JnKEKE7zP



Think Before You Click.#INB #StateBankOfIndia #SafeBanking #SecurityTips #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/MSOXdOnpyt — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 24, 2020

If any SBI customer comes across such a mail they have been asked to report it to the cybercrime department of the Indian government. The Cybercrime department page linked on the tweet also provides more details on how to spot email scam and phishing attempts, identity thefts and other safety tips for internet banking customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated