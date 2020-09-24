Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >SBI warns customers of fake emails that look real: Here's what to do
The emails sent by scamsters can look official

SBI warns customers of fake emails that look real: Here's what to do

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The State Bank of India has also informed the customers about what to do if they come across such scams
  • The bank has also provided a link of the official Internet banking website in order to help existing customers

The State Bank of India has alerted its customers about a possible scam. The bank revealed a tweet claiming that some fraudsters are sending emails that look similar to their official email.

The State Bank of India has alerted its customers about a possible scam. The bank revealed a tweet claiming that some fraudsters are sending emails that look similar to their official email.

The State Bank of India has also informed the customers about what to do if they come across such scams. In a tweet, the Bank states, “Our customers are receiving fake alert e-mails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such e-mails. We never ever send such mails."

The State Bank of India has also informed the customers about what to do if they come across such scams. In a tweet, the Bank states, “Our customers are receiving fake alert e-mails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such e-mails. We never ever send such mails."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The mails are designed to look like an official communication from the bank and customers have been asked to “Think Before You Click". The bank has also provided a link of the official Internet banking website in order to help existing customers.

If any SBI customer comes across such a mail they have been asked to report it to the cybercrime department of the Indian government. The Cybercrime department page linked on the tweet also provides more details on how to spot email scam and phishing attempts, identity thefts and other safety tips for internet banking customers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated