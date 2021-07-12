Scale AI’s rapid growth reflects widening demand for smart software

Former Amazon.com Inc. executive Jeff Wilke, who led the retailer’s world-wide consumer division, joined the company that month as an adviser to Alex Wang, the company’s 24-year-old co-founder and chief executive. Michael Kratsios, the former U.S. Chief Technology Officer in the Trump administration, in May stepped in as managing director and head of strategy, focused on expanding Scale AI’s customer base outside of the tech sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}