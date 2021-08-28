Scammers and hackers see new frontier in NFT art

Even Mike Winkelmann, the artist better known as Beeple, has been targeted. After his “Everydays: The First 5000 Days" NFT sold at Christie’s for $69 million in March, a digital artist known as Monsieur Personne said he created matching copies of Beeple’s record-setting NFT and tricked several NFT platforms into thinking the pieces came from Beeple. Some sites put these copycat pieces up for sale before the ruse became known and offers to buy the fakes were blocked by the sites. Monsieur Personne later blogged that his exploit was intended to warn art lovers about security flaws within the NFT system. “There’s massive fraud happening," he added in an email Tuesday. Calls left with Mr. Winkelmann weren’t returned.