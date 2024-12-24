WhatsApp has introduced an in-app scanning feature for document sharing in its latest iOS update for some users, allowing users to scan and share documents directly within the app. This feature aims to streamline document exchange without relying on third-party tools.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly simplifying document sharing with the introduction of an in-app scanning feature, now available to some users on iOS. The innovative functionality, part of the latest WhatsApp for iOS update (version 24.25.80), allows users to scan documents directly within the app's document-sharing menu. This seamless integration eliminates the need for external scanning tools, streamlining the process for users on the go.

According to WABetaInfo, the platform that monitors WhatsApp updates, the in-app scanning feature was first highlighted in the changelog of the latest update. The feature is being introduced gradually, with broader availability anticipated in the coming weeks.

How the feature works This new tool aims to make WhatsApp a comprehensive platform for communication and document exchange. Once users open the document-sharing menu, they can access a dedicated "Scan" option, which activates their device's camera. After capturing an image of the document, users can preview the scan and make adjustments. The app automatically detects margins, but users retain full control to manually fine-tune them for optimal framing and clarity.

When satisfied, users can confirm the scan and instantly share it within a chat or group. The feature ensures high-quality scans suitable for both personal and professional purposes, making it an ideal tool for sharing documents such as receipts, contracts, and notes.

Benefits of the in-app scanner The ability to scan and send documents directly within the instant messaging app removes the reliance on third-party scanning apps or printers. This convenience is particularly beneficial for those needing quick document sharing while travelling or multitasking. WhatsApp has optimised the scan quality for clarity and readability, further enhancing its utility for business and personal use alike.