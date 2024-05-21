Scarlett Johansson alleges ChatGPT sounds just like ‘her’. Netizens say, ‘Sam Altman cannot be trusted’
Actor Scarlett Johansson has alleged that OpenAI copied her voice for ChatGPT's ‘Sky’ system. Reacting to the allegations, the Sam Altman-led company has taken down the ChatGPT voice in question while also stating that Sky system's voice is not an imitation of Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress.