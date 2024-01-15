‘Scary part of artificial intelligence is…’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tells Bill Gates
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expresses concern about the rapid penetration of artificial intelligence in society, calling it the fastest technological revolution. He believes society will have to adapt quickly and that the labour market will change.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is concerned about one thing related to artificial intelligence- it is the rapid penetration of the technology in the society and the speed of adapting it. In an interview with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a podcast Altman said that unlike other past technological revolutions, the AI revolution will be 'fastest by far'. Calling it a scary thing, Altman said it will force society to adapt faster than ever.