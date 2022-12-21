Scientists fabricate rare earth-free magnet that could reduce EV costs

They have reported restricted grain growth during grain boundary diffusion due to the precipitation of Nb, which facilitates the enrichment of copper (Cu) at the grain boundaries, aiding the increased resistance to demagnetization of Nd-Fe-B powders. The coercivity value of 1 T at 150oC critical for automotive applications, achieved in this research published in Materials Research Letter could be a useful strategy to develop magnets without Dy for EV applications.

