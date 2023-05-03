Scientists users ChatGPT-like tech to read human brain and translate thoughts in real-time

Scientists users ChatGPT-like tech to read human brain and translate thoughts in real-time2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:22 AM IST
As part of the study, three people were asked to listen to stories. The subjects were then assigned to MRI machines. Scientists claim that they were able to produce the text of the participants’ thoughts without the help of any brain implant.
Scientists can now use artificial intelligence (AI) to read human brain waves and translate them into text. According to a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, AI models powering Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can read a person's mind and reproduce the brain activity in a stream of text.
