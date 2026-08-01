SCL Mohali to retain 180nm chips, but will still be strategically key: director general

New Delhi: Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), India’s only operational chip fabrication plant, can become a crucial resource for strategically important sectors even though a modernization push will not upgrade its legacy chipmaking process to a more cutting-edge standard.
The fab seeks to design, package, fabricate and validate semiconductor chips that can fully indigenize production of electronic equipment for the armed forces and space companies, a capability that “no one else” has today, Kamaljeet Singh, director general of SCL, said in an interview with Mint.