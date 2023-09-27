Search giant Google turns 25 today, CEO Sundar Pichai thanks Googlers for…1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Google celebrates its 25th birthday with a special doodle and thanks its users for their curiosity and support.
Search giant Google is celebrating its 25th birthday today with a special doodle and by thanking its users. The idea of Google was born when Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at a Stanford University dormitory in 1995. Reportedly, Brin and Page made the search engine as part of a PhD project in 1998. The startup earlier called BackRub has gone on to become one of the most valuable and influential companies in the world.
Pichai also shared the Doodle for the day that shows the evolution of Google's logo in the last 25 years.
In a 2,400-word memo written earlier this month, commemorating Google's 25th birth anniversary, Pichai had wrote, “Over time, AI will be the biggest technological shift we see in our lifetimes. It’s bigger than the shift from desktop computing to mobile, and it may be bigger than the internet itself. It’s a fundamental rewiring of technology and an incredible accelerant of human ingenuity."
