Microsoft hit by another outage globally, days after Crowdstrike chaos
Microsoft 365 services are experiencing performance issues again, with users reporting degraded service. Microsoft has implemented mitigations and is monitoring the situation. Azure services are also affected.
In the wake of a recent global outage, Microsoft 365 services are once again facing performance issues, with numerous users reporting degraded service. Microsoft's 365 Status account on X acknowledged the problems, stating, "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center."