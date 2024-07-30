In the wake of a recent global outage, Microsoft 365 services are once again facing performance issues, with numerous users reporting degraded service. Microsoft's 365 Status account on X acknowledged the problems, stating, "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft has implemented mitigations and rerouted user requests to alleviate the impact. The company is monitoring the service to ensure the issue is resolved, directing users to their status page for updates. The 365 Status account also noted, "We're aware of issues withhttps://status.cloud.microsoft. Please view MO842351 in the admin center for more details about this incident."

Azure Support also addressed the issue on its X handle, indicating an ongoing investigation into problems affecting Azure services. "Thank you for your patience. We are currently investigating an issue impacting Azure Services. Our teams are actively working to resolve this as early as possible. Meanwhile, you can keep updated on our Status page here:https://msft.it/6010ljyLg. ^AD," the post read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While a corrupt update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike was identified as the cause of a previous global outage, the current disruption has not been linked to any specific software. On Tuesday, an alert regarding "network infrastructure" appeared on Microsoft's service status website, highlighting that Microsoft Azure access had been impacted. Azure's cloud platform supports various services, and its disruption has affected communication between applications, users, devices, and the internet.

The latest outage was detected following a surge in user reports of problems with Outlook and other applications on DownDetector on Tuesday.

The previous major outage on July 19 had wide-reaching effects, disrupting numerous sectors globally, including travel and market operations. Initial issues were identified in the United States, linked to failures in Microsoft services like Azure and 365. It was later discovered that an update from CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring software caused crashes in Microsoft's Windows operating system, leading to a global IT disruption that affected multiple businesses worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

