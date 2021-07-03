Documents we share could have vital information that is only meant for select people to access or view. Like the password-protected PDF documents we receive from our banks, we can also password-protect and encrypt the Word documents we create. Follow the steps below to secure a critical Word document before you share it the next time.

Steps to secure a Word document in a Windows system:

Step #1 Open Microsoft Office Word, create a new document or open an existing document in Microsoft Word.

Step #2 Once the document is ready to be saved, click on 'File' in the menu bar and the 'Info' option.

Step #3 In the menu that opens next, select the 'Protect Document' option. This action will further open more options, here select the option 'Encrypt with Password'.

Step #4 You will now be asked to enter a password to secure the document. After this, again re-enter the same password to re-confirm.

Step #5 Save the document now, and it will be secured with password protection. Anyone trying to open the document from now onwards will require a password to access it. Do note that it is tough to recover access to the document if you forget the password.

Steps to secure a Word document in a Mac:

Step #1 Open Microsoft Office Word, create a new document or open an existing document in Microsoft Word.

Step #2 Once the document is ready to be saved, click on 'Tools' in the menu bar and the 'Protect Document' option.

Step #3 You will now have an option to enter a password to access the document and another password to modify the document if required. Enter the passwords in the desired fields and click on the 'Ok' button on the bottom.

Step #4 You can now save the file, and it will be secured with password protection. Anyone trying to open the document from now onwards will require a password to access or modify it if you have chosen that option. Do note that it is tough to recover access to the document if you forget the password.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.