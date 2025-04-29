See it, compare it, buy it: How ChatGPT becomes your shopping buddy to find the best deals

OpenAI is rolling out a fresh batch of features for ChatGPT, giving the AI chatbot a more visual and interactive feel — especially when it comes to shopping online.

The most eye-catching new feature is a shopping tool that lets users browse and compare products directly in the chat. Ask ChatGPT about a product and it now shows a visual card with images, prices, reviews, and direct links to buy — all without having to open a new tab. It even helps compare prices across different websites to make decision-making easier.

Eligible users OpenAI says this is still an experimental feature but is already being rolled out globally to all users — whether you are on a free plan, a paid one, or not even signed in. The company also made it clear that these are not paid ads, though it has not said whether it will earn any commission from purchases made through the chatbot.

These updates are part of a broader upgrade to ChatGPT’s web search feature, which OpenAI says has exploded in popularity — crossing over a billion searches in the last week alone. Initially launched for paid users in November 2024, it is now available to everyone.

The WhatsApp version of ChatGPT, introduced in December 2024, is also getting smarter. Until now, it could not access live data, but that is changing. With the latest update, users will be able to get real-time information — from breaking news and live sports scores to the latest weather updates — through WhatsApp.

Citations get a boost Citations are getting a boost, too. When ChatGPT pulls info from the web, it will now include multiple sources so users can verify where the information is coming from. Tapping on a source will also highlight the exact text linked to it, making it easier to check for accuracy.

A couple of quality-of-life improvements are also on the way. The app and web versions of ChatGPT will now show trending searches — basically, what other people are curious about — and offer autocomplete suggestions as you type, making it easier and faster to ask the right question.