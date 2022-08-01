Self-driving truck accident draws attention to safety at TuSimple8 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Leading autonomous-truck developer blames human error, while analysts say it is the technology; regulators are investigating
On April 6, an autonomously driven truck fitted with technology by TuSimple Holdings Inc. suddenly veered left, cut across the I-10 highway in Tucson, Ariz., and slammed into a cement barricade.