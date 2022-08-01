Self-driving truck accident draws attention to safety at TuSimple

TuSimple had set a goal of 500 practice runs before launching “Ghost Rider," the internal name for the December driverless run, according to people familiar with the matter. But it had conducted less than half of those when it launched the fully automated drive, which it did without informing its security teams. They learned of the event only after it occurred, one of the people said. A TuSimple spokesman said the company proceeded with the driverless test “after addressing any and all legitimate concerns."

