Selling your old Android phone? Things to do to keep your data safe Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 12:57 PM IST
- First and foremost step that you must take when preparing to sell your smartphone is to backup your data
Smartphones are more than a calling device these days. We store a lot of personal information, data and gallery on the phones that we can not risk losing. In case your are looking to sell your old Android smartphone, you must ensure that the important information must be removed from it to avoid unauthorized access. Not sure how to go about it? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Follow these steps before selling your old Android phone