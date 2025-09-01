Semicon 2025: India to focus on value-addition, chip supply chain; visitors from 45 nations

New Delhi: For the first time in its young history, Semicon--India’s premier conference for the semiconductor industry--is focusing on value-addition and the creation of a supply chain for semiconductors in India, with the first chip set to tested and assembled in the country by the $10-billion Murugappa Group’s CG Semi later this year.

Advertisement

Organizers said this year's Semicon, which was first held in 2022, is set to be “the largest so far in terms of showcasing active semiconductor projects, and vendor pitches for the future.” Netherlands-based ASML, one of Europe’s largest tech firms, will headline announcements at the conference, alongside US-based Applied Materials.

The announcements, which two people with direct knowledge said, would likely involve setting up an India presence and seek to establish the presence of a chip supply chain in the country.

“While the first fab and the chip packaging plants are coming up, what India needs as the natural next steps are compound semiconductors to be used in industrial things, display fabs to make screens locally, and a supply chain of chemicals, gases and machines--all sourced locally in the long run,” said Ashok Chandak, president of industry body, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (Iesa), the organizer of Semicon 2025.

Advertisement

Taking forward Last year, the show was headlined by Tata Electronics, which announced the first semiconductor fab in India in Gujarat’s Dholera, in February 2024. The company, headed by former Intel Foundry chief Randhir Thakur, is also building a chip testing plant in Assam’s Jagiroad. Each of these facilities will seek vendor partners at Semicon 2025.

The industry has also been seeking this from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), the nodal ministry for India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0. A keynote from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Semicon India on Tuesday is also projected to potentially throw light on India’s next tranche of incentives for the chip industry.

Also Read | How next-gen semiconductor chips will supercharge gadgets

Last week, S. Krishnan, secretary at Meity, said ISM 2.0 is being planned with a focus on developing India’s chip supply chain and on a goal to build around 10 fabrication plants for various semiconductor types in the long run.

Advertisement

Semicon, being hosted in New Delhi, is expected to showcase how global chip vendors are taking the country’s push to be a part of the global semiconductor industry. Chandak said the conference will have 1,200 booths and 350 exhibitors, almost double of last year. "We have delegates from 45 nations visiting the semiconductor industry, and 18 nations are exhibiting their products. Over 50 global executives are speaking too, which makes it a major step-up over the previous years,” he added.

Supply chain stakeholders This year's showcase will include supply chain stakeholders such as chemical and gas suppliers, including Indian firms already specializing in this field. “Startups working on chip products and components will also be there,” Chandak added.

On the sidelines, there will be parallel conferences for display technologies and chip components, with Meity seeking to maximize the participation of global vendors from Europe and the US to bolster these industries, he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Inox Group companies prepare for semiconductor boom, LNG growth prospects