SEMICON India 2024: Indian-made chips to investment boost, 5 key takeaways from PM Modi's speech
At SEMICON India 2024, PM Modi highlighted India's commitment of over ₹1.5 lakh crore in semiconductor investments, emphasizing the need for supply chain resilience and aiming for an Indian-made chip in every device globally.
In a significant address at SEMICON India 2024, held on the outskirts of the national capital, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical role of supply chain resilience in the global economy and pitched for India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message