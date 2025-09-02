Semicon India 2025: PM Modi calls chips ‘digital diamonds’, says world ready to trust India – Top 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing importance of semiconductors while addressing the Semicon India 2025 summit in New Delhi on Tuesday

Speaking at the event, the Indian Prime Minister said, “We are ready to welcome all the investors...The day is not far when the world will say, Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World”

"It is said in the semiconductor world that oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. Our last century was shaped by oil... But the power of the 21st century is limited to a small chip. This chip has the power to accelerate the development of the world..." he added

Semicon India 2025: Top things to know 1) First "Made-in-India" chip presented: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips from four approved projects to PM Modi at Semicon India.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said, "Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor mission...In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace...We just presented the first "Made-in-India" chip to PM Modi..." Vaishnaw said.

2) ‘World trusts India’: PM Modi while speaking at Semicon 2025 said that the world is ready to build semiconductor future with India.

"Today am here with the confidence that the world trusts India, the world believes in India and the world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India." the Prime Minister said.

3) India ready to become full stack semiconductor nation: The Prime Minister also noted that India is coming out of the backend to become a full stack semiconductor nation. He said, "The day is not far when India's smallest chip will drive the biggest change in the world. Our journey started late, but nothing can stop us now...." he said.

4) Over ₹ 1.5 lakh investment being made in 10 semiconductor projects: PM Modi also talked about the progress being made under the Semicon India plan in last few years.

"By the year 2023, India's first semiconductor plant was approved. In 2024, we approved additional plants. In 2025, we cleared five additional projects. Overall, an investment of more than ₹1.5 lakh crore is being made in ten semiconductor projects. This shows the world's growing trust in India...We have implemented the National Single Window System. Through this, all the approvals from the Centre and the states are being received on a single platform. As a result, our investors are now freed from a significant amount of paperwork..." he added

