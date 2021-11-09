Semiconductor industry isn’t spending big on scarce old-tech chips

The semiconductor world categorizes itself by nanometers, or the size of the transistors used for production. The smaller the transistor, the newer and more advanced the process technology and the greater the number of chips that can be made on a single silicon wafer. The chips made using the 28-nanometer process or larger are generally considered legacy chips, with higher numbers denoting older technology. Chips made using smaller-nanometer processes are seen as advanced, with the most cutting-edge chips being produced on single-digit nanometer processes.