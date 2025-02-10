Technology
Mint Explainer: What will happen if the US restricts chip supply to India?
Shouvik Das 6 min read 10 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- India does not have a direct answer to the US if the latter were to stop chip supplies to India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : A measure that prevented open market access to semiconductors created by American companies was one of the last few executive orders signed by outgoing US president Joe Biden about a month ago. Biden exempted 18 nations but left out India—a key strategic geopolitical ally of the US in Asia.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less