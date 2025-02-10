Mint Explainer: What will happen if the US restricts chip supply to India?

Proof of this could be seen in the impact on Huawei during the first US-China trade war five years ago. Between 2019 and 2020, the US, during Donald Trump’s first tenure as president, imposed sanctions on the China-headquartered technology conglomerate, blaming it for spying on the US government at the Chinese government’s behest. At the time, Huawei was one of the world’s largest consumer electronics firms and was on track to overtake both Apple and Samsung to become the world's largest technology company in consumer sales.