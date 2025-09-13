Setback for Apple? Key AI head executive Robby Walker could leave amid delays to Siri upgrade

Apple is set to lose one of its most senior artificial intelligence executives, with Robby Walker preparing to leave the company next month, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

Walker, who has been with the technology giant since 2013, currently serves as senior director of Apple’s Answers, Information and Knowledge team, a role he assumed in April. He previously oversaw the Siri voice assistant before its management was transferred earlier this year to Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief.

AI challenges and departures His departure comes as Apple faces mounting scrutiny over its cautious approach to AI development. While rivals have raced ahead with advanced models, the iPhone maker’s Apple Intelligence suite, including its integration of ChatGPT, has rolled out slowly, and a major update to Siri has been delayed until 2026.

Apple has seen a string of AI specialists exit in recent months, with several joining Meta Platforms. Those moves included Ruoming Pang, who headed Apple’s AI models, alongside researchers Mark Lee and Tom Gunter, all of whom have joined Meta’s Superintelligence Labs division.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Apple CEO Tim Cook had shifted oversight of Siri to Mike Rockwell, vice president of the Vision Products Group, amid concerns about the performance of AI chief John Giannandrea.

Recent product launch and AI strategy At its annual product launch last week, Apple unveiled new iPhone models, including the slimmer iPhone Air, but offered little clarity on how it intends to match competitors such as Google, which has highlighted its Gemini AI technology in its latest devices.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new feature on Apple smartwatches designed to detect signs of hypertension, the regulator confirmed on Friday.

Apple introduced the blood pressure monitoring capability at its September 9 event, which also saw the unveiling of a refreshed iPhone range, including the slimmer iPhone Air.

The hypertension alert feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and the higher-end Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models before the end of September. Apple said it plans to make the feature accessible in around 150 countries and regions, including the United States and the European Union.