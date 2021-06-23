Tweet screenshots occur quite commonly in Instagram Stories. But that also means one has to save all these screenshots, taking up space on their devices, and the process of posting is not as smooth. But that is set to change as Twitter has rolled out a feature for its iOS users that will allow them to share tweets directly as Instagram Stories.

In a tweet undersigned "management", Twitter announced on its official handle: "pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS. (sic)"

pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS.



-management pic.twitter.com/wpjnElsRTK — Twitter (@Twitter) June 22, 2021

Now Instagram and Twitter users in iOS will be able to share tweets as Stories in a couple. All they have to do is open a tweet, tap on the share button and select Instagram Stories from the options that pop up. Apps of both social media platforms will have to be installed on the device for this to work.

Before launching Instagram and posting the tweet, Twitter will ask for your permission. Once granted, it will post the tweet as a card with neatly-rounded corners on Instagram Stories.

However, users cannot open the tweet from the Story and will have to head to Twitter to find it, found reverse engineering blogger Jane Manchun Wong.

Also this update only allows users to share tweets on Instagram Stories and not make them into Instagram posts, users still have to use screenshots if they wish to share a tweet the latter way. The feature to share tweets via direct messages remain.

Users, however, will be prohibited from sharing any protected tweets using the new feature.

There is no information on when this feature will be introduced for Instagram in Android. For now, Android users can only share tweets directly as direct messages in Instagram.

