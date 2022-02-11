ShareChat seals strategic merger with MX Taka Tak

As a part of the agreement, MX Media Co. Ltd and its shareholders will become strategic shareholders of ShareChat. MX Taka Tak will continue to function as a separate platform “for now", but the creator base, content supply and recommendation algorithms of the two platforms will be integrated, the company said. Taka Tak will also gain access to Snapchat’s camera technology. The American instant messaging platform is an investor in ShareChat.

