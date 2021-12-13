Shareholders press Facebook for governance changes

“When the stock is going up, no one wants to complain about the governance issues at Meta Platforms, but the risks are always there," said Julie Goodridge, chief executive of NorthStar Asset Management Inc., which along with the New York State Common Retirement Fund filed a proposal calling for each share to have an equal vote. “The recent revelations due to the whistleblower Frances Haugen reaffirmed what we already knew—that no one can keep Zuckerberg accountable but himself. This structure is not good for the company or our society."