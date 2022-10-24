WhatsApp is more than just a messaging app. The platform is used to share documents, videos and photos. However, the application compresses the image size by default, deteriorating quality of the shared photos in the process. Wondering why this happens? This is because the photo quality is set to auto mode in the app’s Settings, which results in photo quality compression. In some cases, image quality will also depend on internet speed, actual size of the image and more.

Thankfully, you can avoid this quality compression problem on WhatsApp using a simple trick. Here’s a step-by-step guide to share high quality photos via WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone

Step 2- Tap on the three dots and go to WhatsApp Settings

Step 3- Here, select Storage and Data. Tap on it

Step 4- Now, tap on the Photo upload quality and choose the Best Quality option

Step 5- Now, tap on Ok

Meanwhile, if you are looking to send Diwali wishes to your loved ones via WhatsApp stickers, here’s how to do it

STEP 1 Open WhatsApp on your smartphone or web and select the contact to whom you want to send the sticker.

STEP 2 Tap on the ‘Smiley’ located at the left of the text box.

STEP 3 Select the ‘Sticker’ icon placed on the right side of the GIF icon.

STEP 4 If you already have downloaded stickers, tap on the one you want to send. If you do not have them, you can quickly download a pack.

STEP 5 Tap on the ‘+’ icon on the top-right of the stickers section.

STEP 6 Choose the sticker pack you like the most.

STEP 7 Tap on the ‘Download’ icon right next to the pack to start the process.

STEP 8 After download, the stickers will be shown under the ‘Sticker’s tab. You can choose one from your favouites by simply tapping and sending it.

STEP 9 To delete, go to ‘My Stickers’ tab and press the ‘Delete button’.