Sharing Diwali photos via WhatsApp? Here’s how to send images in best quality

WhatsApp is more than just a messaging app. The platform is used to share documents, videos and photos. However, the application compresses the image size by default, deteriorating quality of the shared photos in the process. Wondering why this happens? This is because the photo quality is set to auto mode in the app’s Settings, which results in photo quality compression. In some cases, image quality will also depend on internet speed, actual size of the image and more.

