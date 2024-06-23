American businessman and Shark Tank US judge Mark Cuban revealed on Sunday that his Gmail account has been hacked after a person named ‘noah’ spoofed Google's recovery methods. Cuban also warned his followers to be beware of anything they receive after 3:30pm PST on Saturday from his email id. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Informing about the issue in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cuban wrote, “Hey @google @sundarpichai. I just got hacked at my mcuban@gmail.com because someone named noah at your 650-203-0000 called and said I had an intruder and spoofed googles recovery methods. If anyone gets anything from mcuban@gmail.com after 3:30pm pst it’s not me."

Also Read | Google suspends online gaming trial on Play Store citing lack of regulations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react to Mark Cuban's email account getting hacked: One user on X, while replying to Cuban's post, suggested that the incident may have occurred due to a spoofed sim, which was set to a false Google number. They wrote, "Seems more likely that someone called you via a spoofed sim set to "650-203-0000", in which case Google was not even in the loop at all for this attack, you just got phished."

Some more users questioned Google's role in the whole incident given that the SIM card may have been spoofed. One such user wrote, “Phone numbers can be spoofed. You got social engineered, what's Google got to do with it?"

Another user, while blaming Cuban's age group for the whole fiasco, stated, “I thought this was from a parody account at first. Boomers are not okay. Not even the billionaire ones." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a user seemed to have found the humorous side to the whole fiasco, suggesting that Cuban has been compromised and should be considered a Russian agent. They wrote, “Mark's been compromised. We should consider him a Russian asset until proven otherwise. It's the only reasonable thing to do."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!