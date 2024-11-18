‘Shielded Email’ on Gmail could soon let you use temporary addresses to avoid spam mails. Here's how it will work
Google is developing 'Shielded Email' for Gmail to protect users from spam. This feature allows the creation of temporary email aliases that forward messages to the primary email, ensuring safer sign-ups for apps and reducing the risks associated with sharing personal email addresses.
Spam emails are one of the major stresses for anyone who ever uses an email app. And to counter that, tons of temporary email apps had popped up over the years in order to protect the users from shady emails while getting the information they want. However, the temporary emails also come with their own sets of problems including the inability to carry sensitive information and carry out long term communication.