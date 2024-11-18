Google is developing 'Shielded Email' for Gmail to protect users from spam. This feature allows the creation of temporary email aliases that forward messages to the primary email, ensuring safer sign-ups for apps and reducing the risks associated with sharing personal email addresses.

Spam emails are one of the major stresses for anyone who ever uses an email app. And to counter that, tons of temporary email apps had popped up over the years in order to protect the users from shady emails while getting the information they want. However, the temporary emails also come with their own sets of problems including the inability to carry sensitive information and carry out long term communication.

While Google has rolled out many spam protection features for Gmail in the past, sharing your primary email address still isn't completely devoid of risks. It seems that Google has realized this problem and is working on an in-house fix to temporary emails which will be included right inside the Gmail app.

The new feature called 'Shielded Email' was found in a teardown of Google Play Services APK by the good folks over at Android Authority. The code contained quite a few glimses of the new feature which will be specifically designed to take care of apps that ask for your email address, so potentially no more tension while signing up for an app.

Reportedly, the Shielded Email feature will allow users to create single use or limited use email aliases that will eventually forward these mails to their primary address. This should mean that much like some 10 minute temporary email services Google provide a temporary email address to users while signinig up for a service and subsequent emails will be forwarded to the main address for a limited period.