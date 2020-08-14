Shift in consumer behaviour will change the game for the industry

A poll of leading Indian pharmaceutical CEOs conducted by Bain and Co. during a webinar confirmed that 55% expected no change or fall in the quantum of healthcare spending, with 30% expecting it to grow 5-10% per person. Almost two-thirds of those polled expected that digital and omnichannel engagement with doctors will be key to future healthcare engagements. Almost 80% think that online channels will be very important for patients in the post-lockdown scenario.