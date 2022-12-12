Hackers were able to crack into Samsung Galaxy S22 - the company’s flagship phone of 2022 in just 55 seconds. According to a report by Bleeping Computer, a team of researchers from Pentest Limited planted a zero-day bug as part of a successful Improper Input Validation attack against Samsung Galaxy S22.

They were able to completely hack the smartphone in 55 seconds - less than a minute. As per the report, the hack earned them $25,000 at Pwn2Own hacking contest. Interestingly, the Galaxy S22 phone was hacked four times during the event held from December 6 to December 8. A total of 26 contestants from 14 different countries participated in the Pwn2Own hacking contest.

“On the first day of Pwn2Own Toronto, the STAR Labs team and a security researcher only known as Chim demoed two other zero-day exploits in successful attacks targeting the Galaxy S22", the Bleeping Computer report says. In all four cases, the smartphone was running the latest version of Android operating system with all available updates installed.

During the hacking competition, teams and security researchers targeted devices in multiple categories that includes smartphones, home automation hubs, printers, wireless routers, network-attached storage, and smart speakers categories, all up-to-date and in their default configuration. No team, as per the report, signed up to hack the Apple iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 smartphones.

The Pwn2Own Toronto 2022 wrapped up with contestants earning $989,750 for 63 zero-day exploits across multiple categories.

In another news, Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February 2023. A report by a South Korean daily, Korea JoongAng Daily says that the upcoming smartphone series will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US in the month of February. However, the exact day and date are yet not known. As per the report, the series may offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung S23 Plus, and Samsung S23 Ultra. The handsets are expected to run on the latest Android operating system and may come powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.