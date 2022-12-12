Shocking! Samsung Galaxy S22 hacked in less than a minute2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 05:02 PM IST
- Interestingly, the Galaxy S22 phone was hacked four times during the event held from December 6 to December 8.
Hackers were able to crack into Samsung Galaxy S22 - the company’s flagship phone of 2022 in just 55 seconds. According to a report by Bleeping Computer, a team of researchers from Pentest Limited planted a zero-day bug as part of a successful Improper Input Validation attack against Samsung Galaxy S22.