Short video apps eye live streaming market

Bolo Indya, one of the first to introduce live video, even rebranded to Bolo Live. While it still offers short-form videos, the focus shifted to live videos since October 2020. “We have been witnessing an upward trend in preference among users for live engagement that happens in live streams as compared to passive engagement in short videos for quite some time," Varun Saxena, chief executive and founder, Bolo Live, said. “Our platform’s core proposition of enabling monetization for content creators brought in more value in live streaming due to the diverse gamified earning opportunities for content creators in the format," he added.