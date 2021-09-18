Should you buy an iPhone 13? Check your current phone—and pick the best upgrade

The new Mini is the most affordable and most lightweight, pocketable phone of the 13 lineup, with the same features as the larger iPhone 13: an OLED display, 5G connectivity, A15 Bionic chip, dual rear cameras and water resistance. Plus, it’s something of a limited edition. Many analysts expect Apple will discontinue the 5.4-inch Mini size option after this year due to poor sales. The big iPhone 12 Mini tradeoff was comparatively poor battery life, but Apple says the new Mini can run 1.5 hours longer than last year’s model. If you still fear running out of juice, you can always get Apple’s snap-on MagSafe battery pack. Or you can get the iPhone 13, which has a larger battery.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}