NS Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and founder of Cyber Saathi clarified that whilst platforms have safe harbour exemptions with respect to what’s shared by third parties law imposes several responsibilities and liabilities on them. She pointed out the new Intermediary Guidelines of 2021 on the inclusion of voluntary process that platforms could include giving an identifiable mark for ‘verified accounts’ to protect against fake or imitation accounts. She added that each of us as users should be vigilant and not believe everything we see or read online. For whilst a fake photo may be used it could be anyone including a child predator on the other side of the screen’ cautions Nappinai.

