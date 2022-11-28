The gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker in Delhi, who met her killer Aftab Poonawalla on Bumble, has again put the online dating apps on the social radar. Walker’s murder has exacerbated fears among several young Indian women who frequently use dating/matrimonial apps. A 30-year-old professional told Livemint that she would rather have a decade-long dry spell than hopping on Tinder (a dating app). A Delhi-based girl said she quit a conversation with a man on Jeevansaathi.com and uninstalled the app after Walker's case.
The horrid case has become the latest reason for women to abstain from dating/matrimonial applications, from the existing--financial frauds and sextortion.
When dating apps were first introduced in India-starting with Tinder in 2012-they vouched for users' safety. But people today are treading these romance applications carefully.
In India, every month thousands of scams are reported on these platforms in which the biggest victims are women and people from the LGBTQ community, Ritesh Bhatia, a Cyber Crime investigator said. According to Bhatia, cases of sextortion are prevalent in tier-3 cities while romance scams and financial frauds on dating/matrimonial apps are pervasive in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.
Many women on Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge spoke to Livemint about their experiences of scams, assaults, and blackmail.
WHY WOMEN ARE THE BIGGEST VICTIMS?
According to Dr Prerna Kohli, Clinical Psychologist & Founder MindTribe.in, someone being more susceptible to fraud is not necessarily because of gender or a set of personality traits but being in a vulnerable position. Dr Kohli said in a situation like romantic breakups, sexual dry spells, and loneliness, people usually fall in the trap of scammers.
CyberPeace Foundation said that women from tier 2 and 3 cities are most vulnerable on such platforms because they are often enticed on a fake pretext of a better life or employment opportunities and, are subsequently lured into crimes like cyber-enabled human trafficking.
How an online dating scam usually begins? What techniques do perpetrators use?
Nirali Bhatia, Cyber Psychologist, and Psychotherapist shared some of the traits of a fraudster on social media apps and dating/matrimonial platforms. There are two kinds of perpetrators one is running a scam, which is throwing bait to anyone and everyone. Another is a "targeted" scammer, whose target is a gullible woman.