Shriram Group’s Novac Technology bets big on metaverse2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Novac has partnered with a European VR and AI-based training provider to offer training modules to companies
Novac has partnered with a European VR and AI-based training provider to offer training modules to companies
NEW DELHI : Chennai-based Novac Technology Solutions, a wholly-owned unit of Shriram Value Services, is betting big on technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and the metaverse to enhance its content development products and services.