Shriram Group’s Novac Technology bets big on metaverse

Novac is focusing on catering to companies in the manufacturing sector, “where there is a pressing need for such technologies". For instance, Novac creates ‘digital twins’ to replicate physical models in the factories for training across departments including operations, human resources and administration. “We have been doing this work for about 18 months. We are getting a lot of inquiries," Pradeep B said, adding that the company has over 50 clients in this space.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}