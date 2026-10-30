Shubman Gill joins Temple wearable users: What Deepinder Goyal's ₹85,000 device can track

India batter Shubman Gill was spotted testing Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s unreleased AI-powered fitness tracking device, Temple, during a training session in Auckland on Thursday. The India ODI and Test captain joined the T20I squad for practice ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand. Gill wore the device on his forehead while he was batting in the nets with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.
According to a report by RevSportz, Gill wore the Temple device throughout the practice session. The device, developed by Goyal, measures physiological parameters such as cerebral blood flow, nervous system activity and cognitive stress while on the move. However, Gill has not yet publicly clarified why he decided to test the wearable or whether it was associated with the fitness assessment programme in India.
What is Deepinder Goyal’s Temple device?
Temple is an upcoming wearable fitness tracking device worn on the forehead, above the eyes. Rather than tracking activity levels via wristbands, smartwatches or rings, the device measures signals linked to brain function and the body's reactions to physical stress.
The wearable has been seen worn by Indian badminton player PV Sindhu in the past. However, it has yet to be commercialized, and information on its pricing, availability and complete technical specifications remains limited.
Adoption by professional athletes may help to understand the body's response to challenging training sessions and physical stress, according to the company. However, it remains unclear how Temple compares with existing fitness tracking products.